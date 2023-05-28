OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in May

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the second quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,341. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter.

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

