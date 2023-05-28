Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $923.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $895.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.01 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

