Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 247,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS opened at $171.57 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

