Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $68.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

