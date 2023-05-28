Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.84 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.