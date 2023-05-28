Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 146.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

