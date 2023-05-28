Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.94 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.