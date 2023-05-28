Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 32 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

