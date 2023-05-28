Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 44,089 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,089 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

