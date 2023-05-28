Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.40 million-$57.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.72 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ooma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ooma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

