Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0671

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $64.62 million and $514,384.99 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,200.00 or 0.99963233 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

