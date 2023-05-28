Orchid Price Tops $0.0673 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $64.79 million and approximately $556,051.53 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.48 or 0.99942176 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0670203 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $581,341.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

