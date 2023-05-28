OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Up 5% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $110.04 million and $1.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

