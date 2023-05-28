Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.19.

PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

