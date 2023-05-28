Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.29 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $211.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $217.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.24.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.19.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.