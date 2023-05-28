Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS opened at $5.50 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.56%.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

