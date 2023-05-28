Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Lowered to $80.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,260,925. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

