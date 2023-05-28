PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,470,000 after acquiring an additional 892,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

