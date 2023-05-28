Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 1.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

