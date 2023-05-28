Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.2 %

SCCO opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.