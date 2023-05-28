Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 29.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 4.5 %
TWO opened at $12.30 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.75.
Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.
Two Harbors Investment Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.