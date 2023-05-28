Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin BSP Realty Trust makes up about 5.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.59 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

