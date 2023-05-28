Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $8,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $795.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

