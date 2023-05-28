Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.13) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.30).

PNN stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.64) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($9.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,076 ($13.38). The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,305.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 853.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

