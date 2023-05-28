Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,561,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

