PGGM Investments Buys 483 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $143.46. 879,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.