PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,081 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 2.30% of Terreno Realty worth $100,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 257,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

