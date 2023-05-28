PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,556. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.