PGGM Investments Has $117.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 2.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $117,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,837. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

