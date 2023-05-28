PGGM Investments Has $16.75 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $171.57. 2,292,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

