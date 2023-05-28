PGGM Investments Has $20.50 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.40. 4,716,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

