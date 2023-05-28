PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.72. 263,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

