PGGM Investments Sells 159,217 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva worth $50,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,905,000 after purchasing an additional 226,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

