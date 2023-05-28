PGGM Investments Sells 1,835 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IDEX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in IDEX by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. 336,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,810. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

