PGGM Investments Sells 330,858 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,858 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 3.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $85,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.11. 1,761,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

