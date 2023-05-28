PGGM Investments Sells 5,704 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. 424,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

