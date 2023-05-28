Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.00 million-$234.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.

Photronics Stock Up 4.8 %

PLAB opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.