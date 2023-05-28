Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.00 million-$234.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.
Photronics Stock Up 4.8 %
PLAB opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
