PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RCS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 76,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

