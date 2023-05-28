Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $601.38.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $481.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $4,671,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 317,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,135,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $105,547,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

