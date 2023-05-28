Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in May

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

