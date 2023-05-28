Pirate Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $168,838.09 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $44.91 million and $168,838.09 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00121467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

