Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $20.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

