Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys Shares of 1,583 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.46. 71,439,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

