Poehling Capital Management INC. Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. 934,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

