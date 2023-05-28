Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,419,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,636,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.