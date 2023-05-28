Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.26% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

