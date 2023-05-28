Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

