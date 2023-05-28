Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 361 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.89% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRAK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 648.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $746,000.

Get VanEck Oil Refiners ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.