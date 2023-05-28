Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,879,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,772. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

