Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 7,835 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

